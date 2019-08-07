Was waiting to see this day in my lifetime: Sushma thanks PM Modi in her last tweet

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her demise, saying that she had been waiting to see this day in her lifetime.

"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet referring to the abrogation of Article 370.

Her tweet came soon after Parliament approved the resolution ending the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was Sushma Swaraj's last words on a public platform before she passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Sushmaji's last tweet tells us how she was involved in serving the nation in an emotional way.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the resolution on Article 370 was passed in Parliament, he saw Sushma's tweet.

"I have no words to express my feelings. She was so happy when the resolution was adopted by Rajya Sabha on Monday. She expressed her happiness when the triple talaq bill was passed by Parliament. She taught us too many things," he said.

Sushma Swaraj, who was not only the first woman chief minister of Delhi but also the country's first foreign affairs minister, was very active in social media during her stint as minister.

She gave a new dimension to the foreign affairs ministry through her quick response to people and addressing their concerns on social media.

"Even you stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you," she had tweeted in response to a netizen when a man sought her help and said he was "stuck on Mars".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too remembered her contributions as an excellent administrator.

"Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

