Way GST was structured, implemented affected economy, says Digvijay Singh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday said that the way Goods and Services Tax (GST) was structured and implemented by the Central government affected the economy of our country.

He added, "According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data in September 2016, there was 17.8 lakh crore currency in the market. According to RBI data, today this currency has increased to 27 lakh crores. It is not being clarified how this nine lakh crore currency came into our market."

He said, "From then till today, if digital transactions were more, then the cash liquidity in the market should have been less. Corruption, black money and terrorism should have ended, the fake currency should have ended but it did not happen. Today when banks have liquidity crunch, where has it gone?"

The leader said, "As per reports, Amazon paid legal fees of Rs 8,546 crore, following its dispute with Future group. Who did the company pay the fees to? It is being said that corruption has been done. We demand a committee headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to investigate this matter."

He further slammed the Centre and said that Prime Minister wants to end the medium and small scale businessmen and tries to establish a multi-national capitalist country. This shows the ideological differences between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. (ANI)