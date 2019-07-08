WB: 31 BMC councillors threaten to resign

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): As many as 36 councillors on Sunday threatened to resign from the TMC if Sabyasachi Dutta continues as the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), sources said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was called by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at the party headquarters, where the councillors submitted a memorandum demanding Dutta's resignation for his anti-party comments. (ANI)

