Representative Image
WB: After killing of workers, BJP delegation to visit Sandeshkhali

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:14 IST

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): In the wake of the killing of four party workers, a BJP delegation on Sunday will fly to Sandeshkhali later in the day to take stock of the situation and brief Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.
Members of the delegation include - Mukul Roy, Sayantan Basu (General Secretary), Locket Chatterjee (MP), Jagannath Sarkar (MP), Shantanu Thakur (MP), Arjun Singh (MP), Dulal Bar (MLA).
The BJP has alleged that TMC workers were behind the killing. Reportedly, a member of the TMC has also died.
The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the Basirhat city of North 24 Parganas district. Removal of party flags had triggered the fight.
BJP's Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a "reign of terror" in West Bengal.
"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and Chief Minister is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders," said Roy.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.
The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.
In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:29 IST

