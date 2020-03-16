WB Assembly session curtailed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has curtailed the ongoing session of the House and suspended all proceedings amid fears of coronavirus outbreak. The pending work left in the Assembly has been ordered to be completed by Tuesday.

Earlier, representatives from several political parties had also held a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly requesting that the session be curtailed in the wake of the pandemic.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have died of the infection in the country so far.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

