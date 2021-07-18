WB Assembly Speaker a disgrace for his post, is not aware of Anti Defection Law: BJP's Jay Prakash Majumdar

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata [India], July 17 (ANI): West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar on Saturday said Speaker of the state legislative assembly Biman Banerjee is a "shame" for the post as he has no knowledge of Anti Defection Law.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "Speaker of West Bengal Assembly Biman Banerjee is a shame the post. We have also seen earlier that nothing happened in other cases of anti-defection. Biman Banerjee had done hearing twenty-one times but it was all useless."



"Be it the case of Left party MLA Chaya joining to TMC or the Congress MLA Manas Bhuniya who had become PAC Chairman. Speaker Biman Banerjee does not know what is an Anti Defection law. He encourages people from the other parties to get inducted into TMC," he stated.

Majumdar's remarks came a day after the first hearing over the disqualification of Mukul Roy as BJP MLA in the West Bengal Assembly before Speaker Biman Banerjee concluded on Friday. The next hearing is to be held on July 30.

The BJP leader further said the ruling Trinamool Congress wants the byelections to be held during the COVID situation.

"TMC is urging to hold by-polls despite the COVID situation. Where were they during the time of holding municipal elections? Just because bye polls are completely dependent on ECI, they are eager on that," he said.

On CID investigation on the death of former bodyguard of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, he said, "CID can do the investigation based on the complaint of the wife of the deceased. But when the Police has already given a report of suicide, now the question arises if the earlier investigations were wrong. If so, then CID has to involve the Superintendent of Police and Police Minister in the investigation." (ANI)

