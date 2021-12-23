WB BJP announces party's State Committee including in-charges, co-incharges of departments

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 23 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party has announced party's State Committee including Morcha Presidents, in-charges and co-in charges of various departments.



According to a notification released by the party on Wednesday, 11 Vice Presidents, 5 Secretaries and 12 Secretaries were appointed.

The party also made appointments in the IT department, social media department, media department, media relation department.

The spokespersons for the party including the media panellists were also appointed. (ANI)

