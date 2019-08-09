Representative Image
WB: BJP cries foul after Siliguri admin denies permission to hold rally to celebrate scrapping of Art 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 03:48 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at TMC after the Siliguri Metropolitan Police denied permission to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to hold a rally in support of the abrogation of Article 370.
BJP Siliguri district president, Abhijit Roy Choudhury claimed that the permission was sought well in time but even then it was denied.
"It is very sad to see that the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has denied permission to BJYM Siliguri Org. district to hold a rally in support of the removal of Article 370 on 09.08.2019 although permission was sought well in time," he said in a press release.
Choudhury alleged that the permission was given to CPI(M) to hold a rally against the removal Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"It must be remembered that permission was given to CPIM to hold a rally against the Removal of Article 370 on the day of the Bill being presented in Rajya Sabha itself. This clearly shows a clear alliance between the CPIM and TMC and the Trinamool Congress trying it's best to give oxygen to the CPIM in Siliguri," he said.
"We strongly condemn this undemocratic Act of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police taking place under instructions from Nabanna and their tacit support for Anti-Indian sentiments by supporting and permitting rallies against removal of Article 370 but preventing nationalists from holding a rally in support of the removal of Article 370," he added.
The BJP leader said that he will take up the matter with the Governor of West Bengal and Union Home Minister immediately. (ANI)

