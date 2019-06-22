The three-member committee of BJP led by Union Minister SS Ahluwalia at Bhatpara on Saturday.
WB: BJP delegation reaches Bhatpara to review situation in violent-hit area

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 15:59 IST

Bhatpara (West Bengal) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): A three-member delegation led by BJP MP SS Ahluwalia arrived in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in the wake of violent clashes between the BJP and TMC in the state.
The three-member committee comprises of Satya Pal Singh and Vishnu Dayal Ram, apart from Ahluwalia.
The committee will submit a report to BJP president Amit Shah after reviewing the situation in the violence-hit area.
Amid tight security, the three BJP leaders did a recce of the area, amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'
"Police killed two people in the firing. They were Ram Babu Sahoo and Dharamvir Sahoo and both used to sell golgappas. They were the sole breadwinners in their families. We condemn the incident. The state government has not done any rehabilitation efforts for the family," Ahluwalia said.
"The police shot them. They had held a press conference and said that they resorted to aerial firing. But if they did that, how did it enter the bodies of people? It's unfortunate. Families of small vendors were finished," he added.
Asserting that violence was increasing in the state, the BJP MP said, "A 17-year-old boy was shot when he going to purchase something. Police shot him in his head from point blank range. A vendor was shot and died on spot. A third is in hospital. Seven people were shot. Police use batons for hooligans and bullets for innocents. It should be inquired."
Two people were killed and several others were injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.
During the violence, the two groups hurled crude bombs at each other and gunshots were also fired. In response, police resorted to firing teargas shells to bring the situation under control.
Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, was promulgated in Bhatpara and Jagatdal police station areas to restore order in the localities.
Both TMC and BJP have blamed each other for the incident. (ANI)

