WB: BJP district president accuses TMC workers of attacking her house, other members

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A BJP district president, North 24 Parganas on Thursday accused the TMC workers of attacking her and other BJP members earlier in the day, which led to injuries to them.

Speaking to ANI, Falguni Patra, BJP district president, North 24 Parganas said, "Many of our people were injured, including the district secretary and media cell in-charge along with some women of the party when they tried to stop the TMC workers from attacking the house and my car."

Patra's house, which came under attack allegedly by TMC workers, is located in Naihati area.

She claimed that her house and car were destroyed by the TMC workers who also attacked the BJP workers who tried to stop them.

"TMC workers vandalised my house and cars, today. When stopped by our party workers, they even beat them up," Patra said. (ANI)

