WB: BJP urges Governor to declare Kolkata civic polls null and void alleging violence, rigging

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to declare Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls as null and void in "view of rampant violence and rigging".

The BJP sought this in view of alleged 'rampant' violence during the polls that were held today.

"BJP delegation led by LOP @SuvenduWB has urged the Governor to take steps to declare polls #KMC null and void in view of rampant violence, rigging and @KolkataPolice acting for the ruling party. A thorough probe was sought in the locking of opposition MLAs in the hostel," tweeted the office of the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest by the Bidhannagar Police of Adhikari.

A team of the police forces from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate was stationed outside the Salt Lake residence in the afternoon and allegedly locked the main gate to prevent Adhikari and others from travelling to Kolkata.

"Delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest @bidhannagarpc of LOP @SuvenduWB and several MLAs, being reminiscent of emergency. According to them, ruling party Ministers and MLAs had a free run with support @KolkataPolice," the Governor's office tweeted.

Governor assured that delegation that he was seriously concerned at the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. "He told the delegation that governance of Mamata Banerjee has to conform to rule of law," Governor's office said.

Today morning, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari told reporters, “In salt lake my residence here, I was totally blocked by Bidhannagar police here. 20 BJP MLAs including some state leaders staying here. The delegation is to meet Governor today at 6 PM."

"Police Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police justifies this action on the strength of SEC directive. There can just be no justifiable premise of such curtailment of liberty of senior opposition leaders including LOP @SuvenduWB. Democratic values @MamataOfficial cannot be allowed to be so compromised," the Governor said.

On a contrary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she was happy that the people voted peacefully during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections.

"Voter turnout recorded till now is over 50 per cent. I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently," Mamata Banerjee told reporters after casting her vote at the Mitra institute in Bhowanipore along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

During Kolkata Municipal elections today, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata today.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21. (ANI)