WB BJP Vice President allegedly manhandled, kicked by TMC workers

Karimpur (West Bengal) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Joy Prakash Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP Vice President and candidate for Karimpur assembly by-polls was allegedly manhandled and kicked by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

The incident comes at a time when voting is underway in the constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy has written to the Election Commission (EC) for its immediate intervention in the by-polls in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj assembly seats.

"Today 50 TMC goons surrounded, kicked and pushed BJP's Joy Prakash Majumdar. We demand the immediate removal of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional SP," the letter read. (ANI)

