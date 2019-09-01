WB: BJP workers gather outside Barrackpore MP's home; held

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal), Sept 1 (ANI): Police took into custody few BJP workers who gathered outside Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh's residence after he was allegedly attacked here on Sunday.

A team of police personnel including women cops took the workers into custody who were gathering outside Singh's residence after the news of Singh being attacked spread in the area.

As many as five policemen have sustained minor injuries in a scuffle between policemen and BJP workers, Barrackpore Zone 1 DC Ajay Thakur said.

He, however, parried a question on the number of arrests. "We have to "look at the figures," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Barrackpore MP accused TMC workers of vandalising his car and capturing his party office in North 24 Parganas district.

Singh said that he was going for a blood donation camp in the area when he saw a few TMC workers attempting to capture a local BJP office.

"I was attacked and my car was vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma cane-charged on my head and abused me verbally. My residence is also being attacked," Singh said.

Singh was also attacked during the Lok Sabha elections in May. (ANI)

