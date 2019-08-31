BJP workers arrested by police in Kolkata. Photo/ANI
WB: BJP workers protesting alleged attack on Dilip Ghosh arrested

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 03:31 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Police here arrested BJP workers protesting the alleged attack on their party's state chief Dilip Ghosh.
"The goons of TMC have attacked our leader Dilip Ghosh. Mamata Banerjee is afraid and that is why she is letting her goons attack the workers and leaders of the opposition. We demand the immediate arrest of the people involved in the attacks," a BJP leader participating in the protests told ANI here.
The protestors raised chants of "Down with Mamata Banerjee", "Down with Kolkata police" and "Vande Mataram".
A group of people had attacked BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and BJP workers at Lake Town on Friday when he was out for his morning walk and to participate in the 'Chai Pe Charcha' program with the residents of the area.
A similar protest was held in Siliguri by BJP workers against the alleged attack on their leader.
The Siliguri police arrested 24 BJP workers, including three women, participating in the protest on Friday.
"When our leader Dilip Ghosh was conducting a program with the locals about their problems in the Salt Lake area some TMC goons, numbering close to 250, launched an attack on our leader and the party workers, many of our workers were injured in the attack," Vikramaditya Mondal, General Secretary, BJP Siliguri district told ANI here.
"The local councillor of TMC was behind the attack on our workers and Dilip Ghosh," Mondal further alleged. (ANI)

