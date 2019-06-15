WB: Bomb hurled at TMC workers' house, 2 dead

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two TMC workers, named Khairuddin Sheikh and Sohel Rana died after a bomb was hurled at their residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Khairuddin (55) and Sohel (19) are from the same family.

"We were sleeping. Suddenly our house was bombed. They shot my father. Few days back my uncle was also killed. Congress is behind this," said Khairuddin's son Milan Sheikh.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

