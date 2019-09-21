WB: CBI visits CID headquarters to enquire about Kolkata ex-cop Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation">Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited Criminal Investigation Department (CID) situated in Bhabani Bhaban area to enquire if the organisation is in contact with Rajeev Kumar.

Kumar, a former Kolkata police commissioner, is wanted in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam. The Saradha group of companies had allegedly duped scores of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments.

He is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case. He was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

On Monday, Kumar evaded the CBI for the third time even as the probe agency spanned out to search for him after which it moved Alipore court in the city, seeking an arrest warrant for Rajeev Kumar.

Disposing off the agency's prayer, the court said the CBI does not need its warrant against Rajeev Kumar, as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the chit fund case. (ANI)