WB: Clash breaks out between TMCP, ABVP at Howrah college

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 29 (ANI): A clash broke out on Friday between members of student bodies affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ramsaday College in Amta here.

"They (ABVP) are receiving instructions from their party to create disturbance. The responsibility of law and order is with the police and they will surely look into it," TMC Howrah district president Arup Rai told reporters here.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) district president, Subho Barman, alleged that Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) workers attacked his party workers.

Barman said, "They attacked our workers with sticks inside the college. Even today when our workers were going to college, they attacked us again."

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were posted in front of the college after the clash at the student union office inside the college.

Principal Dr Deb Kumar Mukharjee said that the college authorities will co-operate with the police in its investigation.

"We have shown CCTV footage to the police. I have asked police officials to investigate the matter. I will also raise the issue in the governing body to tighten security inside," Mukharjee said. (ANI)

