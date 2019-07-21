WB CM holds Martyr's Day mega rally in Dharamtala; slams BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

"In Lok Sabha elections they (BJP) won by cheating by using EVMs, CRPF and Central Police and Election Commission. They just got 18 seats, by getting a few seats they are trying to capture our party offices and beating our people," she said while addressing the mega rally.

In 1993 on this day, which is now observed as Martyr's Day, as many as 13 TMC workers lost their lives during a rally on Mayo Road in Kolkata after the local police opened fire on them. The deceased were marching towards Writers' Buildings demanding that the voters' identity card be made the only valid document to verify voters. Writers' Buildings was then the state secretariat.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also took to micro-blogging earlier in the day to pay tribute to the martyrs by posting a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Today is the historic #21JulyShahidDibas. On this day, 26 years ago, thirteen youth workers were killed in police firing. Since then, we observe this day as #ShahidDibas. My heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs who were killed during the 34 years of Left rule," she said.

"The main demand of the protest on #21stJuly 1993 was 'No ID Card, No Vote'. This year, we have given a call for 'Restore Democracy. No Machines, Bring Ballots Back'. Let us pledge to fight for the restoration of democracy in our great nation #21JulyShahidDibas," she said in another Tweet. (ANI)

