WB: Cong workers demand arrest of TMC leaders who took "cut money"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside Lal Bazar Police headquarters here over alleged "cut money" taken by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to "facilitate" the grant of central and state government schemes to the people.

Congress party workers demanded arrest of leaders who have allegedly taken "illegal commissions".

"Mamata government which had taken cut money, they have to return it to the people they have taken from. Those who have taken cut money should be arrested," a Congress party worker told ANI.

Last month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is facing a stiff challenge from the BJP in the state after the latter won 18 Lok Sabha seats out 42, asked party leaders to return the "cut money" they had taken from people. (ANI)

