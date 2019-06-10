West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi speaking to reporters in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi speaking to reporters in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

WB Gov Keshari Nath Tripathi to meet PM Modi today

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the wake of political violence in the state during and after the recent elections in the state.
"I have asked time from the Prime Minister for courtesy meeting six days ago. He has given time on June 10. Meanwhile, an incident took place on June 8. I will inform him but mainly this is a courtesy meeting," Tripathi told reporters here before leaving from Bangla Guest House.
When asked about the purpose of the meeting, he said, I could not personally congratulate him on the day of swearing-in on May 30. I will congratulate him today."
Tripathi further informed that he will give whatever information he had about the violence to the Prime Minister.
"I will give him the information I have. I have not talked to the Home Minister yet," he said.
This "courtesy" meeting came after a day Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to the West Bengal government expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers.
In the advisory to the state government, the MHA has stated: "It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty."
Issuing a response on Home Ministry's advisory, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government wrote a letter to it stating that the law and order situation was "under control" in the state.
West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De has informed the ministry that "firm and appropriate actions" were initiated in case of a few "stray post-poll clashes" in the state.
In the letter, De has claimed that the clashes were perpetrated by "some anti-social elements".
"...while there have been a few stray post-poll clashes in the state perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions in all such cases without any delay," the letter dated June 9 read.
"The situation is under control and it may not be construed under any circumstance to be a failure on the part of law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and impute confidence among the people," it continued.
The clash between the two factions was triggered by the removal of BJP's flag in Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas on Saturday.
BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of TMC.
Ruling TMC, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party has also died in the clashes.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from the state government on the incidents of violence, said sources. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Will not compromise with principles, alliance with BJP to...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Janata Dal (United) (JDU) will never compromise on its principles and asserted that there was no bad blood with BJP over his party not joining the governernment at the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:42 IST

3 killed, 4 injured in accident at Yamuna Expressway

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jun 10 (ANI): At least three people were killed while four others were injured after a high-speed car rammed into another four-wheeler and a bike on the Yamuna Expressway here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:39 IST

Hyderabad police seizes 33 kg of silver bars, nabbed 3

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested three persons and seized 33 kg of silver in the form of bars from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:34 IST

Omar Abdullah welcomes courts verdict on Kathua rape case

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Monday welcomed the verdict in the Kathua rape case, demanding 'severe punishment' to the convicts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:21 IST

Modi's August visit key to strengthening bilateral ties, says...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, on Monday opined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in August this year will be crucial in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:15 IST

Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti welcomes decision by Pathankot court

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the judgment by the Pathankot court which convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:13 IST

Amit Shah chairs meeting on internal security

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on internal security at Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Aligarh murder case: DCW chief writes to PM Modi seeking death...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding death sentence for the accused in the rape case of a two-and-a-half-year-girl in Tappal in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

SC to hear tomorrow plea challenging journalist Kanojia's arrest

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia in connection with an alleged defamatory post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

North 24 Parganas: BJP's hold state bandh over alleged killing...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): With the 12-hour long bandh called by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) witnessing strong protests being organised by party workers, the daily life has been adversely affected in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

My Eid is today : Kargil Veteran Sanaullah on meeting family

Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Former army officer and Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was released from a detention centre in Guwahati on Saturday, was overwhelmed with emotion when he met his elder brother and family members at Kalanikah village today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:48 IST

Depression over southeast and east central Arabian Sea to...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a depression has formed over the southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and east-central Arabian Sea which will likely move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Read More
iocl