WB Govt can only give lip service to farmers' cause: Vijayvargiya targets Mamata for opposing agri bills

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is opposing Agriculture bills as all 'cut money people' (middlemen) will vanish due to the legislations.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is opposing Agriculture bills because due to this all 'cut money people' (middlemen) will vanish. I want to assure the farmers of the state that this bill will prohibit the exploitation of farmers," Vijayvargiya said at a press conference here.



Challenging Banerjee to prove that two farm sector reform bills would harm farmers, he said: "If the exploitation of farmers stops, Mamata Banerjee's party gets angry. It can only give lip service to the farmers' cause."

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed. (ANI)

