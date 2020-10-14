WB govt turning into principal violator of rights and tormentor: Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 14 (ANI): A day after an explosion blew off the roof of a club in the Beliaghata area of the city, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday once again criticised the Trinamool Congress government in the state, calling it the "principal violator" of rights and "tormentor".

"Recent events indicate most unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the State for democracy -- as (the) government, supposedly upholder of the rights of the citizens, is turning out (to be) its principal violator and tormentor," the governor said in a tweet.

Dhankhar said that he had flagged human rights violation, political violence and other issues to the state government on various occasions.

"Flagged incremental rise in human rights violations, relentless political violence, quelling of opposition, virtual free run to 'syndicate and police' santras (terror) and corruption, unauthorised infesting of power corridors-all antithesis of democracy and rule of law," he said in a series of tweets.

He also shared a letter, he had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 11, in which he had expressed concern over worsening law and order situation in the state, along with a tweet.



"...illegal bomb making; outlaws perpetrating violence; - there is shocker in wait- Manish Shukla killing - and now Blast rips roof off club in Kolkata's Beliaghata. Urged CM in communication to take steps post our Oct 11 tele conversation."

His comments came a day after an explosion blew off the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club on Tuesday.

The governor has also been vocal about the West Bengal Police's manhandling of a Sikh man during a recent BJP protest match when an officer allegedly removed his turban.

"I earnestly appeal @MamataOfficial to undo injustice #Balvindrasingh," he tweeted, on a day when Balwinder Singh's wife and son called on him on Wednesday.

"Karamjit Kaur wife & son Harshveer #balwindersingh along with (a) delegation called on me. It was a difficult moment for me to face his Wife and Son pleading for justice," he said in a tweet, in which he tagged the Home Department.

Balwinder Singh was arrested for allegedly carrying an illegal firearm during the BJP's Nabanna Cholo march on October 8. He is currently in custody. (ANI)

