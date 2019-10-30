WB Guv calls violence during polls 'anti-democratic', says free and fair by-polls will be held

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Calling violence "anti-democratic", West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday said that those who engage in violence during elections are the worst enemy of democracy.

He hoped that the upcoming by-polls in West Bengal would take place in an environment free of violence.

"Violence is anti-democratic and is counter-productive during elections. It was a concern in 2019 General elections. I hope in the upcoming Assembly by-election, we will set an example that the state of West Bengal will be free from violence. Those who engage in violence during elections, they are the worst enemy of democracy," Dhankar told ANI.

Several cases of violence were reported from parts of West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking further, the Governor said, "The day when the electorates have fear in their mind that if they exercise their franchise freely then they will suffer violence that is the sad day for democracy. I have no doubt that the upcoming by-polls will be held free and fair."

By-elections will take place on the Assembly seats of Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh who was MLA of Kharagpur Sadar and TMC leader Mahua Moita, an MLA from Karimnagar were elected to Lok Sabha.

Kaliaganj Assembly constituency fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. (ANI)

