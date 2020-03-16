WB Guv expresses confidence in SEC for fair, peaceful civic polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday exuded confidence that the State Election Commission (SEC) would take measures to ensure fair and peaceful civic polls.

"Post my interaction with State Election Commissioner and my subsequent communication to him, I am confident State Election Commission would take appropriate call on dates of civic elections taking note of totality of circumstances and the contemporaneous situation," said Dhankhar on his official Twitter handle.

Dhankhar also shared pictures of his letter to the State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das on March 12, urging for fair and peaceful civil polls in the state.

In the letter, Dhankar stated, "This is further to the meeting with the undersigned on February 27, 2020 as regards ensuring upcoming civic polls to be peaceful, orderly and fair."

Dhankhar stated that the State Election Commission is constitutionally invested with the authority and jurisdiction similar to that of Election Commission of India, calling it a de facto boss of bureaucracy during elections.

"In such a situation all timely steps be taken for securing peaceful polls. The earlier background in 2013 and 2018 had several worrisome aspects and polls then were marred by violence and democratic fabric was tainted," he said.

The governor requested the State Election Commissioner to take pre-emptive and timely call as regards seeking assistance of additional forces other than police by invoking his authority and in terms of constitutional provision, make a timely request to that effect. He further stated that the same would receive highest priority and consideration as purity of elections is at the heart of democratic process.

"The State Election Commission must take all steps to dispel fears and impressions that it is an extension of the Government and must engage in effective dialogue with all stakeholders with an open mind, including on fixing dates for polls," he further added.

He further urged to work in the direction of the state being a role model for the elections.

The municipal elections will be held in 110 municipalities and are believed to be crucial for the TMC to prove it has regained ground lost to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls which were held last year. (ANI)

