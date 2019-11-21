West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo)
WB Guv rebukes TMC leaders for publicly 'orchestrating unpalatable outbursts' about him

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:14 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday chided Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him.
Dhankhar tagged leaders such as Sujan Chakraborty of CPI(M), Congress' Somen Mitra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have the sanction of the HCM and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution," Dhankhar tweeted.
"Relations between HCM and Gov is more in statesmanship nature. Pained at its transgression in public domain on two distinct occasions by HCM with no follow-up communication. Constitution Day is bound to stir +ly," he said in a follow-up tweet.
Dhankhar took office in July. Since then he has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues. The TMC has alleged that he is running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor.
Earlier on Wednesday, Dhankhar was greeted with black flags and 'Go Back' slogans allegedly shown by TMC party workers in Domkal town in Murshidabad district.
The Governor was in the town to inaugurate a newly constructed building and attended a programme at Domkal Girls' College. (ANI)

