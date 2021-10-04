WB: Left parties announce candidates for bypolls to 4 assembly seats

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Left Front on Monday announced a list of candidates for bypolls in four Assembly constituencies to be held on October 30 in West Bengal.

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) leader Abdur Rauf has been fielded from Dinhata. CPI(M) has fielded Debojyoti Das from Khardaha and Soumen Mahato from Shantipur. Further, Anil Chandra Mandal will be Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Gosaba.

The Left parties announced their candidates a day after Trinamool Congress (TMC)released its list of candidates for the upcoming bypolls.



TMC has fielded Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Brajkishore Goswami from Santipur, Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay from Khardaha and Subrata Mondal from Gosaba.

The bypolls in these seats were necessitated after the TMC MLA from Kajal Sinha and Gosaba MLA Jayanta Naskar died due to COVID.

In Dinhata, BJP leader Nisith Pramanik resigned from his Assembly membership since he has been also an MP and made a union minister.

Similarly, In Santipur, BKP MLA Jagannath Sarkar resigned to retain his membership in Parliament. (ANI)

