WB: Local BJP leader's house vandalised in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader's house in Siliguri's Tikiyapara was attacked and vandalised by an unidentified group of assailants on Wednesday.

The victim, Amar Bhagat, general secretary and in-charge of Ward number 28, has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers for the attack.

Bhagat stated that the assailants took away Rs 1.25 lakh cash, snatched gold chains worn by his wife and mother-in-law in addition to vandalising his house.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat said, "It is politically motivated because nobody from ward number 20 can attack this place. I suspect TMC has done this because ward number 20 is under them."

"In Lok Sabha elections this year, TMC fared very badly here. I am in charge of this ward and because of our good performance, they targeted me," he added.

Bhagat further added that he has registered a police complaint in the matter and that his wife and mother-in-law were in hospital seeking medical treatment.

Another local BJP leader Aditya Modak said, "All of a sudden 80-90 people attacked his house. It is politically motivated because these many people cannot attack a single house at the same time." (ANI)

