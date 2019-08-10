WB number 1 in growth rate due to Mamata's policies: Amit Mitra

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): West Bengal Finance Minister, Amit Mitra, on Saturday said it was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's policies that have made the state clinch the number one rank in terms of growth rate in the country.

"It is because of the policies of the Mamata Banerjee government on the ground. Take the example of a road that has been created in my constituency which has created five markets in the area. We have revolutionised village roads, Mamata Banerjee has spent on capital expenditure, which is almost 11 times more than the previous one," Mitra said at a press conference here.

"The reason why West Bengal is number one in growth rate according to the Government of India is because of the huge developmental work that has been done in the state. Capital expenditure has grown from Rs 2,000 crore to approximately Rs 23,000 crore. The minute you inject capital expenditure jobs get created and growth happens," he added.

He said further that there is a huge nationwide recession at present and the situation will worsen in the days to come.

"There is a deep recession due to job loss and the men and women in the country are suffering the highest unemployment rates in the last 45 years and this is going to deepen," Mitra said.

Mitra further said there was no global recession.

"There is no global recession, in fact in the United States, the unemployment rate is around three per cent which is considered zero. True, there is some problem in Germany, which was not present before but it is connected to European economies, there is no global recession," he said. (ANI)

