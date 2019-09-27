WB: People throng KMC offices for important documents amidst rumours surrounding NRC

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Even after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement clarifying that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state, people on Friday were seen standing anxiously in long queues inside the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters to collect important documents.

Hailing from South 24 Parganas district, Nazra Begum has been paying visits to the office for the past four days to get her daughter's birth certificate.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I am coming here regularly since last Monday to get my daughter's birth certificate. I am really tensed because of all the talk around NRC. I have never visited a KMC office in my life but I am here to arrange all the important documents so that in future, no one from my family is left out."

Farhat Zabina, a resident of Central Kolkata's Rippon Street, was waiting in a queue to get her father's death certificate.

"I am here for my father's death certificate. I have been waiting since early morning. With all the rumours surrounding NRC, it is better to get all the proper documents," Zabina said.

One of the KMC officials, Sahab Deb, said that it was becoming a big challenge to handle the increasing number of people inside the office.

"It is routine work but with the kind of crowd we are witnessing these days, it is becoming quite difficult for us to cope up with the work," Deb said.

However, another official, SS Mukherjee, asserted that the large queues were not unusual and refused to connect them with the ongoing talks surrounding NRC.

"It is routine work, it's not related to NRC. From January to December, we see such queues," Mukherjee said. (ANI)

