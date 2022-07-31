WB Police arrests Jharkhand Congress MLA in money seizure case; court denies bail

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): The West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested five people, including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah.

According to the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police, these MLAs were earlier nabbed with huge amounts of cash and all these five people were presented in the coourt today.

"Five people including 3 MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash, have been arrested. All the five people will be presented in the court today," Swati Bhangalia, SP, Howrah Rural told ANI.

Meanwhile, Taragati Ghatak, Public Prosecutor on Jharkhand MLAs informed the mediapersons that after hearing both sides, the court rejected the bail plea, and their request for 10 days of police remand was considered.



"CID has taken over the probe," Taragati Ghatak said.



"CID has put charges against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. We raised questions on the applicability of these charges, the court rejected the bail plea. They have been sent them to 10 days of police remand. We kept our arguments in the court," said MLAs' advocate Sayak Mitra.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had suspended these three leaders from the party with immediate effect.



Addressing a press conference today, the general secretary and party in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, Avinash Pande said, "The three MLAs, who were held with a mountain of cash yesterday, have been suspended from the party with immediate effect."

The three MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling in an SUV on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Bengal when the police intercepted their vehicle.

The relatives of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari rebutted allegations that BJP is trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, making the surprising statement," the government cannot be brought down with just a meagre sum of Rs 40-50 lakh".

Congress alleged that BJP attempted to destabilize the state government following the seizure of cash from three MLAs, BJP slammed the Congress for their allegations.

Talking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP."

Meanwhile, senior JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya took a dig at the BJP claiming that the 'script for the episode' was 'drafted' two years ago.

"The script for the episode which unfolded yesterday was being drafted for the last two years. This is BJP's tactics to destabilise a government by hook or crook," he said.

Further speaking on BJP trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, he said, "After 20 years, a pre-poll coalition was formed. In such a situation, if attempts are made to topple the government, it is like weakening democracy."

"BJP's motto is that they will form the government where they win the elections, and they will definitely form the government where they did not win the elections," he added.

Notably, JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-Congress alliance is in power in Jharkhand and BJP is in Opposition. (ANI)

