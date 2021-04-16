WB polls: Amit Shah claims BJP's victory on 93 seats in first 4 phases

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win over 93 seats out of 135 seats which went to polls in the first four phases.

Speaking at a public rally in Khardaha, he exuded confidence about BJP getting over 200 seats in Assembly polls.

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee), listen to me very carefully, your exit from the state has been confirmed on May 2. BJP's double century is confirmed and Didi's tally in double figures has also been decided," Shah said.

"After May 2, no one will require permission from High Court to celebrate Durga Puja. Do you want a state government that imposes restrictions on Saraswati Puja? I tell you, after May 2, uproot Didi's government and throw it away and no one will be able to stop you from celebrating Saraswati Puja," he added.

The Home Minister also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Left and Congress cannot stop intruders from coming into the state as they constitute the vote bank for these parties.

"After the BJP government is formed, not even a bird can cross from the borders of the state. Whoever has eaten one grain belonging to the poor people of Bengal, they will be sent behind bars," he said.

He also slammed Banerjee for stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes from being implemented in the state, asking how long will she keep stopping them.

"Didi asked people to snatch the weapons of central forces and surround them. She does not want the elections to be held in a peaceful manner. Do not fear did. Make a line on April 22, no one will be able to harm you," he further remarked.

The fifth phase of the elections will have 45 Assembly constituencies in six districts - namely Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.

As many as 319 candidates, including 39 women, are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. Several Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops have been deployed in the participating constituencies.

The first four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10 respectively. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)