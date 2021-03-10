WB polls: EC seeks report after Mamata claims being 'pushed' in Nandigram

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after being pushed by a few people on Wednesday, said sources.

Banerjee said she was hurt when a few unidentified people allegedly pushed her in Nandigram.

The incident happened at Birulia when the Chief Minister, after her scheduled program in Nandigram, was returning back to Reyapara.

"A few people pushed me when I was near my car. I am hurt. My leg has swollen. I am in pain. Let me go. It is paining immensely. I am going to visit the doctor," Banerjee told the reporters earlier in the day.

"No police official was present. Four-five people intentionally manhandled me in presence of the public. There were no police officials for four-five hours in such a huge public gathering, not even the SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased assembly polls beginning March 27 with the final round of voting scheduled to take place on April 29. (ANI)