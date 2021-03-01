WB polls: Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee here on Monday to deliberate on the state assembly elections.

Also, the Chief Minister is scheduled to chair election committee's meeting today at her residence in Kalighat.

Yadav had also escaped the brigade meeting called by the left, Congress and ISF in Kolkata on Sunday.



West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.

While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched the alliance for the polls and had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state. (ANI)

