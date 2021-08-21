WB post-poll violence: BJP's Dilip Ghosh welcomes Calcutta HC order, says court does not trust state govt

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 21 (ANI): Reacting to the order issued by the Calcutta High Court over the post-poll violence in the state, the President of the West Bengal unit of BJP Dilip Ghosh said the High Court's order proved that it does not trust the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal Government over the state issues.

Ghosh, while speaking to ANI, said, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) comes into the picture when government fails to investigate a matter. The order issued by the Calcutta High Court to conduct a court-monitored CBI probe into the post-poll violence matter proved that the court does not trust the TMC-led West Bengal government over the state issues."

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal and stated that Constitutional obligations of the state do not get vested in the Election Commission during the process of elections.

The High Court observed that arguments run contrary to the stand of the state where it claimed that number of FIRs were registered up to May 3 for post-poll violence and otherwise also for normal crime in the state, the police were duty-bound to maintain law and order and register FIRs and not the Election Commission.

The BJP leader also took a jibe at the Opposition parties over their virtual meeting called by Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi, he said: "The leaders do not have any work to do. It is good that they are spending time with each other over tea."

In a virtual meeting of Opposition parties convened by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee floated the idea of forming a core group to formulate strategies to counter Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to further strengthen Opposition unity, informed Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leaders of 18 other political parties had launched a strong attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government accusing it of "destruction of the economy" and demanded Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the use of Pegasus Spyware, speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, free cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month to all families outside the income tax bracket, repeal of three farm laws and compulsory guarantee of minimum support price to farmers. (ANI)