WB: Shah to speak on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill in Kolkata on Oct 1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on October 1.

This comes after the meeting between the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on September 18 in Delhi over NRC.

The Chief Minister on Monday stated that six people have died due to panic created over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and asserted the exercise will not be implemented in the state

"I am sad that 6 people have died in Bengal due to panic created over NRC. We will never allow NRC here. Please have faith in me," she said while speaking at a Trade Union meeting here.

In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

