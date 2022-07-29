WB SSC scam: Were sex toys recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence? Social media abuzz over reports

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Were sex toys, along with crores of money and jewellery, also recovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, who on social media is tipped as an 'intimate friend' of sacked West Bengal Minister and former Trinamool Congress heavyweight Partha Chatterjee?

If rumours and some social media posts are to be believed, at least two sex toys were allegedly recovered during the ED raid at Arpita's Begharia residence in Kolkata.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita, who are currently in Enforcement Directorate custody, have been in the headlines for the last few days for their alleged role in the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal when Chatterjee was the state education minister between 2016 and 2021.



The probe agency recovered Rs 27.9 crore cash, gold and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore, foreign currency during the raid from Arpita Mukherjee's residence during searches on Wednesday, officials said. The prove agencey had earlier recovered over Rs 21 crore from her flat.



Ever since the report of sex toys went viral, there has been a blitz of comments on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The relationship between Partha and Arpita has already been a hot gossip for the last few days.

"I think our ED has to mature more. If these toys are found, does anyone ask why they bought ? Tools r manufactured to help ppl in need. For example, if someone is not fit enough to....tool is used. ED Pleas ask them tough questions," wrote a user.



Another user said, "Experts believe that important aspects of Arpita Mukherjee-Partha Chatterjee's personal life or sex life may come up through this Sex Toy. Who gave it to her? Did she order it online? What was the reason for buying it?"

Actor Sreelekha Mitra also took a potshot on this new recovery.



On a social media post, Mitra said, "Ahare... what are you people? Parthababu cannot make a wish? Listen, age no bar, caste no bar. Sex baar baar #EgiyeBangla. Did Partha fail? The nation wants to know."



A user wrote on Twitter, "SEX TOYS` recovered from Partha Chatterjee`s `Intimate friend` Arpita Mukherjee`s flat; ...and anyone with a little bit of brain will understand why she had to use toys to pleasure herself. Poor Parthada!!"

ED officials on Thursday reached the New Town residence of Arpita Mukherjee in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The officials reached her residence at the Royal Residency flat at Chinar Park in New Town in West Bengal's Kolkata along with the central force personnel.

The ED officials had on Thursday morning left the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee after filling ten trunks with cash amounting to approximately Rs 29 crore that was found there.

ED sleuths on Wednesday began its fresh searches on the premises linked to Arpita Mukherjee.

The flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises was covered in the action initiated on Wednesday. One of the two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, in Belghoria, has been sealed by ED.

Earlier, over Rs 21 crore was recovered from her residence in South Kolkata.

ED officials also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Manoj Jain in Ballygunge. Jain is reportedly an aide of state minister Partha Chatterjee.

ED had on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee was relieved of his duties as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government on Thursday. The party also suspended him. (ANI)