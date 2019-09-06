West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee [Photo/ANI]
WB: TMC, 2 other parties join in passing resolution against NRC

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:06 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Congress">Trinamool Congress, Left Front and the Congress party came together on Friday in the West Bengal Assembly and passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
All India Forward Bloc MLA Ali Imram Ramz also raised his voice against the NRC and said passing a resolution against it "would show West Bengal as a secular state."
However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for implementing the NRC, saying it is imperative in order to weed out migrants from the state.
"NRC in Bengal is required as the Left Front government has allowed lakhs of Bangladeshi Muslims to enter Bengal," said BJP MLA Swadhin Kumar Sarkar.
The NRC has been implemented in Assam. It is the list of Indian citizens in Assam being updated to throw out illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and neighbouring countries. It was first prepared in 1951 following the census of 1951.
But, now it is not linked to the census but one has to link oneself to a family member whose name had appeared either in NRC of 1952 or to any of of the states' electoral rolls prepared till midnight of 24th March 1971. (ANI)

