WB: TMC, BJP blame each other for Coochbehar clashes

Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have blamed each other for clashes that led to damages to offices of both the parties in Dinhata here on Wednesday.

Party offices of both TMC and BJP were damaged in the clashes today.

Abdul Jalil Ahmed, TMC vice president, Coochbehar said that the BJP workers had vandalised TMC party office here and also destroyed two shops and a house belonging to his party's workers.

"TMC party office, two shops and the house of our party's supporters were vandalised last night at Basantirhut area under Dinhata subdivision of Coochbehar district," Ahmed said.

While on the other hand, Malati Rava, BJP district President denied the allegations levied by TMC and shot back at them for the damage caused to BJP's office.

"To create tension in the area the TMC people have vandalised BJP office. BJP workers want peace, they are not involved in such violence as the TMC claims," Rava told ANI here.

Police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd and have reportedly also arrested a few people in connection with the clashes.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

