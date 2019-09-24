WB: TMC leader accuses Governor of being politically biased

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday accused state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of being politically biased.

"The Governor exposed himself as not being a neutral person within 15 days of joining by making politically biased statements against government officers and departments," he said.

Chatterjee also accused the Governor of interfering in the business of the state government.

"West Bengal is a beautiful state and the Governor should visit those places and enjoy the hospitality. However, what is not desirable of the Governor is that he is interfering in government business and with its officials," the minister said.

Stressing that the state government is an elected body and the Governor's post is a nominated one, the TMC leader urged him to "refrain from misusing his constitutional jurisdiction".

"The Governor should not misuse the constitutional jurisdiction and should avoid political gimmicks. The TMC government was elected by the people of the state and is aware of what to do and what not to," he added. (ANI)

