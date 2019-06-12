WB Violence: Governor convenes meet of political parties

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has called for a meeting of four major political parties in context with the reported post-poll violence in the state.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan.

Partho Chatterjee (TMC), Dilip Ghosh(BJP), SK Mishra (CPIM) and SN Mitra (Congress) will also be present.

This comes after the Kolkata Police earlier on Wednesday baton charged BJP workers at Bepin Behari Ganguly Street here, while they were protesting political killings in the state.

The ruckus broke out when BJP workers were marching towards Lal Bazar, raising slogans against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. In order to control the situation, police also used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 the party had won in 2014 national polls. The Left Front stands totally marginalised. The polls have come to a close, but TMC and BJP are still at loggerheads in the state. (ANI)

