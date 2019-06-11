Mukul Roy (File Photo)
WB violence: Mukul Roy urges Amit Shah to take immediate action in West Bengal

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:56 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): BJP leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to take immediate and appropriate action to safeguard the life of people of West Bengal as complete "anarchy and chaos" prevailed due to violence in the state.
The letter comes in the wake of a letter that the TMC had written to the Home Minister on June 9 over violence in the state.
In a letter to Shah, Roy wrote, "I would like to state in fear of losing the recently held elections, there has been a wind of change throughout the state of West Bengal and having sensed that the cadres, ministers at the instance of Chief Minister of the State are creating reign of terror and unleashed an unprecedented violence/terror on our party workers, I take full responsibility that there has been a complete breakdown of State machinery as if we are in a state of emergency and if steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation the same will go out of hands."
Claiming that the TMC is making "baseless allegations" over violence in several parts of the state, Roy said that "there is complete anarchy and chaos" in West Bengal.
"All the incidents of violence throughout the state is carried out by cadres of Trinamool Congress with active help and support of the administration at the direct instance of AITC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Roy said.
Shah had earlier sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident of violence between the BJP and TMC workers at North 24 Parganas district on Saturday in which reportedly 5 BJP and 1 TMC worker lost their lives.
Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Mukul Roy alleged. The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. The removal of party flags had triggered the fight.
The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads in the state.
In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls. (ANI)

