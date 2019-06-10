WB: Wife of killed BJP worker alleges police negligence, demands justice for husband

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): Wife of one of the men allegedly killed during BJP-TMC workers clash, cried foul on Monday and accused the local police of turning a deaf ear towards her woes.

Narrating her ordeal, Padma Mandal, wife of deceased BJP worker Pradip Mandal told reporters here, "They (police) denied all kinds of help to us. The police say that they cannot venture in the night to find the bodies. I carried the body of my husband up the road and then I called my neighbours. Initially, the police was not unwilling to touch the body but afterwards, they pushed all of us aside and took the corpse to the police station."

"The police have also arrested my father and brothers who went to the police station to file a complaint. They have not taken any action and also have not arrested the accused in the case. My husband should get justice. I also informed the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) but he refused to listen to me. He instead accused me of lying," she added.

BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of TMC in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening. Ruling TMC, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party was killed by BJP supporters.

On Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to the West Bengal government expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers.

In the advisory to the state government, the MHA stated: "It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty."

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from the state government on the incidents of violence, said sources. (ANI)

