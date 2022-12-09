WB: Woman officials assaulted during inspection in Howrah, LoP Suvendu calls for arrest of accused

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): A woman officer of the West Bengal Fisheries Department was physically assaulted at Udang 2 gram panchayat area of Amta I Block in Howrah district during an inspection of AWASPLUS scheme in the area on Thursday.

An FIR has been lodged at Amta Police Station in this regard and the accused has been taken into custody.

The incident has created a furore in the political circles of West Bengal with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemning the incident.



Terming the incident as "shameful", Adhikari tweeted, "Shameful ! Government Official; who's also a Lady, gets beaten up by TMC goons during Inspection for the PMAY-G Scheme. Kindly note that the Official correspondence mentions "PMAY-G" as "AWAS PLUS". WB Govt is still reluctant to use the words - "Pradhan Mantri".@girirajsinghbjp".

"Smt Somdatta Dasgupta; Fishery Extension Officer of Amta I Block had to face such unacceptable & highly condemnable situation because she may not have been willing to approve the corrupt demands of TMC leaders, who might have insisted to allocate housing units to the undeserving," added Adhikari in another tweet.

Fisheries Extension Officer Somdatta Dasgupta was assaulted when she went to verify names in Awas Yojana list along with two other employees of the department in East Gazipur area of Udang 2 gram panchayat.

The team was allegedly assaulted when they went to the house of Shankari Kaule and tried to click pictures of the house. The officer and her team were asked by her son Nirapada Kaule to delete the pictures, but when they refused, they were allegedly assaulted by him. Later, the officer and her team identified themselves as government officials and lodged a complaint with Amta Police Station. Police have arrested the accused and he will be produced in Uluberia Court on Friday.

"I request the Superintendent of Police; Howrah Rural District to arrest the perpetrators immediately and provide security to the Government Officials who are discharging their duties, so that the TMC thugs can't harass or assault them physically", tweeted Suvendu. (ANI)

