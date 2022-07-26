WB SSC scam: 'Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai?' BJP leader questions Mamata over Arpita's pictures with Partha

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested for his alleged involvement in the school jobs scam case, BJP on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the occurrence of the scam "under her nose" shows "complete administrative failure" of the TMC chief.

National spokesperson of the BJP, Shehzad Poonawalla, said that TMC stands for "Too Much Corruption" which the party is trying to portray as "Too Much Coincidence".

Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that she does not support corruption.

Earlier today, Poonawalla tweeted pictures of Arpita Mukherjee who is also arrested and a close associate of Partha Chatterjee, seen sitting on the TMC stage, and said, "Didi, yeh rishta kya kehlata hai? Too Much Co incidence or Too Much Corruption? What was Arpita doing in such programs? SSC scam is a scam by TMC, of TMC, for TMC."

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "TMC stands for Too Much Corruption. Mamata government is making attempts to give it a form of 'Too Much Coincidence'. It is a complete administrative failure of Mamata Banerjee that such a scam took place under her nose. Her senior associate was doing a scam and she was not aware of it."

The BJP leader alleged that the corruption has been done not by an individual, but by the TMC.

"The pictures of Arpita have also surfaced showing her on the TMC stage. Is this also a coincidence? When Rs 21 crore was recovered from her residence, besides that, envelopes of the state Education Ministry were also found which linked her to Partha Chatterjee. Admit cards were also found there. Is this also a coincidence? Was Mamata Banerjee herself praising Arpita? The way cash has been found shows that it is a corruption done by the TMC," he said.

Poonawalla asked the West Bengal Chief Minister to take responsibility for the actions of her Minister.

"A lot of proof has come to the fore. No matter how much Mamata tries to shy away from the allegations, now she has to take responsibility. She cannot say that she was unaware of the events taking place. It means that she does not have any control over her government and administration," he said.

"The division bench of Calcutta High Court had cancelled the admission of the son of Mamata's Education Minister. What action was taken against the Minister? Has Partha Chatterjee been suspended so far? All of it seems to be a case of 'Too Much Corruption'," Poonawalla alleged.