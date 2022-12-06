We are committed to safeguard our borders and people: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka [India], December 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the Maharashtra government over tension that erupted due to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute and said that his government is committed to safeguard the state's border, and its people.

"We are committed to safeguarding our borders and people. Not only that we are also committed to safeguard the Kannadigas in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana," CM Bommai said while speaking to reporters.

CM Bommai also refuted claims that his government was trying to delay the upcoming elections in Karnataka, and said that Karnataka's stand on the border dispute had nothing to do with the elections.

"It is a long-dragged issue by the state of Maharastra. These tensions are created because of Maharashtra," said Bommai, while adding that there is prosperity among people of both states, this (Border issue) is in the Supreme Court and I'm sure we'll win the legal battle.

Bommai's statement came after Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai postponed their scheduled visit to Belagavi.

Patil and Desai were scheduled to visit Belagavi on December 3 but had postponed their visit to December 6.



On Monday, CM Bommai raised concerns over the visit of the two ministers to Belagavi.

He also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to fight the border dispute issue legally as it is in court now.

Belgaum or Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer Kannada-speaking 260 villages predominantly, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending. (ANI)

