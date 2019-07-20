BJP MP Satya Pal Singh (File photo)
BJP MP Satya Pal Singh (File photo)

We are descendants of sages, not of monkeys: BJP MP Satya Pal Singh

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:36 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP MP Satya Pal Singh on Friday said Indians were descendants of "Rishis" (sages) and not of "monkeys", and added that Indian culture has not talked of "human rights" but of dutifulness and good habits.
Taking part in the debate on the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha, Singh also said that human rights are a western concept and most human rights organisations "work against the establishment".
However, Singh's remarks concerning the theory of evolution drew sharp reactions from some opposition members.
Singh said that a human being was a unique creation of nature as he evolves through thinking and grows in a social milieu by adapting to the circumstances.
"We feel we are descendants of rishis (sages). Our Indian culture believes we are their descendants. I do not want to hurt sentiments of those who say they are descendants of monkeys. I and the Indian culture believe we are descendants of "rishis" and "munis," he said.
Singh, who is a former Mumbai Commissioner, was interrupted by Trinamool Congress members Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy. Moitra said that his remarks were "against the theory of evolution".
Singh hit back and said that "those who don't understand the value of human rights, they do this in between."
Singh, who was Minister of State for Human Resource Development in the previous BJP-led government, had claimed earlier that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man was "scientifically wrong" and it needs to be changed in the curriculum. He had said that man has always been a man.
In his intervention, Singh said Indian culture has laid emphasis on the development of human personality and not on human rights.
"How to develop a person into a good human being on the basis of his thoughts and deeds, our culture has laid emphasis on that," he said.
He said one should behave with others in the manner one expects them to behave.
"Only visiting temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches is not dharma. Behaving in the same way with others as one would expect with oneself that is dharma. If I want that nobody should disturb me, I should not disturb others too," he said.
Singh said Vedas speak of looking at all living beings in a friendly way.
"We have never talked of human rights but of dutifulness and good character. We gave the slogan of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to the world. Human rights are a Western concept. We have laid emphasis on sacrifice and sharing. We feel a human being is a trustee of nature," he said.
Singh said that those who killed thousands of people, looted in the name of religion and committed atrocities, captured lands and countries later started talking about human rights.
"Whether it is the history of the US, New Zealand, Australia, and Europe, those who killed people in the name of religion, later started talking about human rights. Till the time there is the emphasis on duty, what will rights do," he said.
He said most human rights organisations receive foreign funds. "In the last five years, such organisations had to shut down due to actions of the Modi government," he said.
"Most of these human right organisations work against the police and the government. They do not work against terrorists, Maoists," he said.
Singh asked why the Vohra Committee report that looked into the serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 was not made public. He said the report went into the nexus which also allegedly involved human rights organisations.
He also questioned the delay in the hanging of parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and 1993 Mumbai terror attack accused Yakub Memon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:28 IST

IAF contingent returns after successful completion of Garuda exercise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent that took part in Garuda 2019, a bilateral Indo-French exercise hosted by the French Air Force (FAF) from July 1 to 12 at Mont-de-Marsan, returned to India on Friday after the successful completion of the exercise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:27 IST

General Bipin Rawat visits J-K's Dras sector, reviews...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Dras sector in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:26 IST

Ansarullah case: Spl NIA court grants 8 days' custody to 16...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Special NIA Court in Chennai on Friday granted eight days' custody to the 16 persons who were arrested in connection with Tamil Nadu Ansarullah case for interrogation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:26 IST

DRDO carries out a dozen successful summer trials of NAG...

Pokhran (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): DRDO has successfully testfired the Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) multiple times at the Pokhran Field Firing ranges in Rajasthan, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:55 IST

K'taka: 4-year-old boy dies after school van runs over him

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died after a school van ran over him on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves Judicial Commission Draft Bill...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The state Cabinet, which met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has approved the Judicial Commission Draft Bill, which aims to fight corruption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:52 IST

TDP, YSRCP lock horns over reports of World Bank pulling out of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Amidst reports of World Bank stepping out of lending USD 300 million for Amaravati Capital Project, TDP and YSRCP traded barbs on Friday with both parties blaming each other for the decision of the World Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:49 IST

7 held for thrashing suspected cattle thieves in Bihar

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested on Friday in connection with the death of three men, who were allegedly beaten to death by locals in Baniapur on suspicion of them being cattle thieves.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:48 IST

UP Dy CM accuses Cong of shedding "crocodile tears" over...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday hit out at Congress party and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding the Sonbhadra firing incident, saying the party was shedding "crocodile tears".

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:42 IST

Assam floods: Death toll mounts to 48, Guv holds review meeting

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): The death toll in Assam due to prevailing floods has reached 48 while two others lost their lives in a landslide incident, state disaster management authority said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:41 IST

CRPF DG unveils protective gear for lady troopers

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Friday unveiled a women-specific full body protector, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:34 IST

Andhra govt's decision to review Naidu's PPAs draws objection from TDP

Amaravati (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government' decision to review the power purchase agreements (PPAs) by the former Telugu Desam Party government, on Friday led to an argument between the ruling and opposition parties in the state.

Read More
iocl