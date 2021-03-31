We are not BJP, will fulfill our 5 promises given to Assam voters: Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati as he started his two-day visit to poll-bound Assam.

"Congress has given five guarantees to voters of Assam. We are not BJP, we fulfill our promises. Tea garden workers must remember our guarantee of Rs 365 per day as minimum wage," Gandhi said.

He is on his third visit to Assam as part of election campaigning.

The Congress leader will be addressing a public meeting in Pitigur Field, Chaygaon, Kamrup and is scheduled to address another meeting in Loharkatha Adabari village in Barkhetri.

Gandhi, who was supposed to campaign in Assam on Tuesday, could not reach there due to bad weather and instead released a video asking the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the Mahajot.

Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Assam on Friday.

The first phase of polling took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent and the second phase will be held on Thursday. Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)