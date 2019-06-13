Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, one of the 12 MLAs who switched sides to TRS, has slammed the Congress for alleging that they were lured by the TRS into making the decision.

"Congress party said that we left the party because of fear or because TRS purchased us. Neither are we small kids to be afraid of anything nor can we be purchased as we are not sheep or buffaloes," he said.

On June 6, 12 Congress MLAs had met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and sought merger of the group with the ruling TRS.

The MLAs met the Speaker at his residence and submitted a memorandum claiming that the decision to merge with the TRS was taken at a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Congress has moved the court against the merger. The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the legislators over the issue. (ANI)