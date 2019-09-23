JD (U) National Spokesperson Pavan Verma speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI
JD (U) National Spokesperson Pavan Verma speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI

We are on verge of becoming uncivilised nation: JDU on Jharkhand lynching

Amit Kumar  | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:16 IST

By Amit Kumar
New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Expressing grave concern over mob-lynching incident in Jharkhand, Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Pavan Verma stated that the country is on the verge of becoming an 'uncivilised nation'.
Speaking to ANI Pavan Verma stated, "how many more mob lynching incidents do we need before we realise that we are on verge of becoming an Uncivilized Nation?"
"At one level, the Prime Minister speaks at Houston about the remarkable diversity of our land and the tradition of democracy, tolerance and non-violence and on the other hand, we are demonstrating the most primitive, despicable mob violence in the name of cow," Verma added.
One person lost his life and two are critically injured after they were beaten by a mob of villagers over the suspicion of selling banned meat in Khunti district of Jharkhand.
Police have arrested five persons so far in connection with the incident. (ANI)

