"We are sad, disturbed...will try to persuade him": Praful Patel on Sharad Pawar's resignation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Moments after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president's post, party leader Praful Patel said that the prominent leaders of the party will meet and try to persuade the former Chief Minister.

Speaking to the reporters, Praful Patel said, "Even when he made the announcement, I asked him on the stage itself that 'Why didn't you consult us?', to which he replied 'If I had consulted would any of you have said yes?' When he made the announcement, everybody was left shocked".

"We all are very sad and disturbed. But, all the prominent leaders (from the party) will go to him and will try to persuade him. We are hopeful that something positive will come out," he added.



Earlier, NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule along with several other party leaders held talks with protesting party workers.



Ajit Pawar assured the protesting workers that the prominent leaders are going to meet Sharad Pawar, and urged the workers to go back home and have some food.

"Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb's guidance," Ajit Pawar told the party cadre.

Pawar, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

"After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography 'Lok Maze Sangati'.

He further said that he would continue working in the political, social and cultural life. "I have three years tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections now," the veteran leader said.



Reacting to this decision, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Pawar Sahib's decision is NCP's internal matter. It is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react on this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two". (ANI)

